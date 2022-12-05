A Labour-supporting friend and I were discussing Brexit and the latest frankly appalling comments on that subject from Sir Keir Starmer. There’s a clear strategy in place here, I was told, you have to remember it’s a journey.

The Labour leader kicked off a speech on democratic reform by saying he agreed with Leave voters’ “basic case”. He clarified that by talking about how he thought they “wanted more control over their lives” and “wanted more control over their country”. And OK, I suppose that’s understandable given his desire to turn the red wall red again and so on.

When he alluded to people in Scotland who voted yes to independence feeling the same thing about a remote Westminster, he was starting to push it. He was playing a dangerous game given the support for the EU there is in separatist-minded Scotland. But we’ll let that one pass for now because it was his comments on the economy in a BBC interview where things really started to unravel.