Is it time for a ‘burnout bank holiday’?
No, it’s not possible for every employer, but a nationwide burnout day would be were the government to create an extra bank holiday. It’s not as if Britain has an overabundance of those and it would give the beleaguered hospitality sector a helping hand too, writes James Moore
A dream date for most employees? Surely that must be someone working in Bumble’s HR department with a view to getting a job there.
The dating app company - its USP is that women make the first move - has closed its offices and told its 700 staff to switch off for a week to combat burnout.
There’ll still be some support staff on hand to ensure the app is working properly but they’ll get the same privilege in due course.
