My lunch companion said how strange it was. His firm had its base in central London, there was a one-year break clause so they took it – in the expectation they could find new premises, cheaper, nearby. Instead, they were now homeless, there were no suitable offices anywhere and he rattled off a list of areas in the middle of the capital they’d been scouring.

We both agreed it was odd. The media is full of stories of organisations apparently scaling down and telling their employees they can WFH, for at least part of the week. You would suppose, then, there would be entire buildings going begging. Not a bit of it, he said. Firms were holding back, there was so much uncertainty around; everyone was playing a waiting game.

Ah, uncertainty. We both agreed we’d never known a period like it, that business does not know which way to turn.