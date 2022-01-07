No petrol or diesel cars by 2030 is a ballsy target

Last year was the second-worst year since 1992 for new car sales. So says the UK’s motor industry trade body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT.

The reasons proffered for the dismal performance are the continuing impact of Covid and a shortage of semiconductors, which are used extensively in modern vehicle manufacturing.

Wait, there is good news: 2021 was the “most successful year in history” for electric vehicle uptake, as more new, battery-powered vehicles were registered “than over the previous five years combined”.