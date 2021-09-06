Why Byron bosses need to keep their hands out of the tip jar

With the pandemic raging, and some businesses behaving very badly in response to it, I last year floated the idea of the Golden P45 awards.

This was to be an alternative business awards ceremony for those which had royally cocked things up, modelled on Hollywood’s Golden Raspberries, or Razzies, handed out to rotten movies every year.

It seems we may need a second outing of the ’Fives for the reopening economy. And I already have a couple of potential candidates for the top gong of “Worst Business” for the nominations committee to consider.