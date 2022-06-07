Car dealer Cazoo announces 750 jobs in £200m cost-cutting plan

Online used car dealer has spent big on sponsorship deals but failed to impress investors with sales figures

Ben Chapman
Tuesday 07 June 2022 15:15
Comments
<p>Around 750 jobs are being axed at online car seller Cazoo across the UK and Europe (Alamy/PA)</p>

Around 750 jobs are being axed at online car seller Cazoo across the UK and Europe (Alamy/PA)

Cazoo has confirmed it will cut 750 jobs in the UK and rest of Europe as part of a plan to slash costs by £200m.

The redundancies will see Cazoo’s workforce cut by 15 per cent as it struggles with disappointing sales and plunging consumer confidence that has seen people cut back on big purchases.

The online used-car dealer has seen has seen its share price plummet 87 per cent since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange at an eye-watering £5bn valuation last year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in