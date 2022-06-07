Cazoo has confirmed it will cut 750 jobs in the UK and rest of Europe as part of a plan to slash costs by £200m.

The redundancies will see Cazoo’s workforce cut by 15 per cent as it struggles with disappointing sales and plunging consumer confidence that has seen people cut back on big purchases.

The online used-car dealer has seen has seen its share price plummet 87 per cent since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange at an eye-watering £5bn valuation last year.