Britain’s high streets face another tough year as spending remains weak
The CBI’s latest look at the high street shows a sharp fall in sales volumes in January with scant sign of a post-Covid spending boost
Britain’s consumer economy is still awaiting the “latent spending power” built up during the pandemic.
Panmure’s Simon French noted last month that while savings rates have reverted to pre-pandemic levels, the substantial stock of savings accrued during successive lockdowns remained “largely intact”.
That’s the power. There just isn’t much sign of it being released. At least, not yet.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies