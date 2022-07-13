CBI warns Tory hopefuls to avoid tax cuts that are ‘doomed to fail’

Tory leadership contenders should focus on long-term growth policies and not tax cuts that are “doomed to fail,” the CBI has warned.

In an open letter to candidates launching their leadership bids to become the next prime minister, director general Tony Danker urged them to "develop serious, credible and bold plans for growth".

It came as Rishi Sunak was accused by rivals of setting Britain on course for “a recession” and of “dirty tricks” after cementing his status as the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson.