View From The Top
How Channelle McCoy is trying to make CBD affordable for all
We know how much it costs to make. We know how cheap the raw material is. Chanelle McCoy’s view is that big pharma firms have made CBD oil inaccessible, writes Andy Martin
Chanelle McCoy doesn’t have to look far for her biggest influence and inspiration, she is married to him.
Champion jockey AP McCoy has fallen off and broken his bones approximately 700 times but he always gets back on his horse.
“He has the will to win,” she says. “That rubs off on you. He never accepts defeat.”
