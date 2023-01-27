Jump to content

There’s not much energy behind the Tories’ push for electric car charging points

We’ve heard the rhetoric and seen the targets set by government with regards to electric vehicles – but it’s failing to lead the charge, says Chris Blackhurst

Friday 27 January 2023 18:56
<p>Some areas are woefully short of charging points </p>

Some areas are woefully short of charging points

(Getty/iStock)

Not so long ago, the parking spots next to the lamp posts in my road that double as electric charging points were empty. Now, they’re occupied pretty much all the time.

It’s the same in public car parks. All the chargers are taken.

It’s obvious just driving around that there are far more electric vehicles on the roads. Meanwhile, I’ve not noticed any additional public charging points. The ones I refer to came in the first wave. Since then, I’ve not seen any more being installed.

