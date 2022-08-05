Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

It’s clear there’s a growing disconnect between football club owners and fans

The passion exhibited on the terraces does not extend to the boardroom, writes Chris Blackhurst

Friday 05 August 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Billionaire Todd Boehly partnered US private equity firm Clearlake Capital to buy Chelsea for £4.25bn in May</p>

Billionaire Todd Boehly partnered US private equity firm Clearlake Capital to buy Chelsea for £4.25bn in May

(AFP/Getty)

At Chelsea’s football ground they are closing the luxury gym. It’s part of the Stamford Bridge stadium complex and was used by players, management and, for a membership fee, by some outsiders.

Until he sold the club, Roman Abramovich is said to have liked to work out there. Its shutting is hardly a big deal, but does tell you something about the difference in approach between the Russian oligarch and Chelsea’s new owners. Abramovich treated Chelsea as an indulgence, not as a money-making enterprise.

That’s not how the new guard, led by US tycoon Todd Boehly, regard Chelsea. As the new Premier League season begins, it’s instructive to explore the mindset of Boehly and his ilk. Yet again, as the matches and months unfold, we will be treated to the usual angst and wailing from supporters up and down the land that their proprietor is hopeless, that not enough cash is being spent on the team, and that the passion exhibited on the terraces does not extend to the boardroom.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in