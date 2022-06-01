Children carry cost of living burden as half plan to move away

The UK should be braced for a new wave of migration that could leave towns and villages empty of ambitious young adults, a new study has warned, as barriers to fair opportunities and fears over the cost of living push them to seek a new life elsewhere.

So concerned are children and young adults about their prospects, that talent pools in all but the biggest hubs are set to reduce by almost half as they seek secure incomes and career growth.

Rae Daly, aged 14, a year 10 student, says: “I know, if I were to stay in my hometown, that my future career would be a lot more difficult to achieve as there’s a lack of opportunities for me. I’m about to start my exams and already I’m having to think beyond them and where I’ll need to move to in a few years’ time – adding even more worry.”