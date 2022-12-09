Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christmas markets aren’t enough to save our high street retailers

A weekend afternoon tour of Kingston upon Thames, one of our main shopping centres, revealed a worrying picture, writes Chris Blackhurst

Friday 09 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>People may part with their cash in return for food and drink, but ignore the shops</p>

People may part with their cash in return for food and drink, but ignore the shops

(Getty)

Tis the season to be jolly... unless, it seems, you’re a traditional high-street retailer. This is the busiest time of the year for our shopkeepers, the period when they bring in more than the other months combined. In which case, you can but fear for them.

A weekend afternoon tour of Kingston upon Thames, one of our main shopping centres – its landmark stores, back in the day, serving the whole of Surrey and southwest London – revealed a worrying picture.

Three large outlets were busy, with queues of customers. They were TK Maxx, the clothing and furnishings discounter, Primark, the budget fashion seller, and the Apple Store. Another was doing a notably brisk trade and that was Waterstones bookshop.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in