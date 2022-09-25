To suggest that heat of the kind Britain and numerous other countries experienced this summer damages productivity is clearly a statement of the obvious.

But there’s more than that to a recent study by ZEW Mannheim and the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. It has a fascinating sting in its tail.

In the study, Daniel Osberghaus and Oliver Schenker examine the impact on international trade of such temperature shocks – the sort of extreme weather events that are likely to become a lot more common as the climate crisis deepens.