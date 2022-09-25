Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Inside Business

Extreme heat spreads economic costs. We must work harder at tackling it

Heatwaves cost more to trading partners through lost imports than they do to the countries that experience them, researchers in Germany have demonstrated, writes James Moore

Sunday 25 September 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Drying up: a reservoir in Wales that fell victim to the extreme heat in Britain this summer </p>

Drying up: a reservoir in Wales that fell victim to the extreme heat in Britain this summer

(Getty)

To suggest that heat of the kind Britain and numerous other countries experienced this summer damages productivity is clearly a statement of the obvious.

But there’s more than that to a recent study by ZEW Mannheim and the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management. It has a fascinating sting in its tail.

In the study, Daniel Osberghaus and Oliver Schenker examine the impact on international trade of such temperature shocks – the sort of extreme weather events that are likely to become a lot more common as the climate crisis deepens.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in