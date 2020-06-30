Fossil fuel giants make historic decision to write-down assets – but trillions still to go

Pressure is mounting on global oil companies to clean up their balance sheets to reflect a world finally acting to prevent runaway global warming in the wake of BP’s historic decision to write-down its fossil fuel assets.

The UK-headquartered oil giant took the decision to take the $17.5 bn (£14bn) accounting hit this week after judging that the future price of a barrel of oil will be considerably lower than it previously estimated.

This reflected a view from the company’s bosses that the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate the world’s transition to a low-carbon economy and that the price of oil is not returning to its pre-crisis levels.