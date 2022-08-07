Jump to content
Inside Business

Can the energy industry cope with a green jobs boom?

There are not enough workers with the skills to transition to low-carbon jobs and fill the 400,000 vacancies PwC identifies in a report. The industry has work to do. But so does government, writes James Moore

Monday 08 August 2022 00:15
<p>ScottishPower said it needed extra staff after winning a record number of new green energy infrastructure contracts</p>

(PA)

PwC, the consultancy, has sought to push back against the always questionable fears that a low-carbon transition will cost jobs.

The Energy Transition and Jobs – a research paper building upon its Green Jobs Barometer published today – argues to the contrary.

It says that industries such as nuclear, hydrogen and energy from renewable sources will require 400,000 skilled employees by 2030.

