It might be too late to revitalise the commonwealth

A few weeks ago, a very discreet lunch took place in Whitehall. Present were a former prime minister and assorted dignitaries.

The topic for discussion was turning the old Woolwich Barracks, in southeast London, into a new “Royal Greenwich Commonwealth Quarter”, with a permanent Expo-type exhibition, hotel, museum, cultural centre and regional pavilions.

The idea was that the development should replace the Commonwealth Cultural Institute on High Street Kensington and the Royal Commonwealth Society Club on Northumberland Avenue, both now closed. The new “quarter” would become a focal point for trade with the commonwealth and a showcase for the cultures of the 5 million-plus British citizens in the commonwealth diaspora.