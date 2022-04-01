It might be too late to revitalise the commonwealth

There are discussions about building a new commonwealth ‘quarter’ in southeast London but I’d guess it will never happen, writes Chris Blackhurst

Friday 01 April 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>William and Kate’s visit acted as a forceful reminder of what was wrong with the old empire </p>

William and Kate’s visit acted as a forceful reminder of what was wrong with the old empire

(PA)

A few weeks ago, a very discreet lunch took place in Whitehall. Present were a former prime minister and assorted dignitaries.

The topic for discussion was turning the old Woolwich Barracks, in southeast London, into a new “Royal Greenwich Commonwealth Quarter”, with a permanent Expo-type exhibition, hotel, museum, cultural centre and regional pavilions.

The idea was that the development should replace the Commonwealth Cultural Institute on High Street Kensington and the Royal Commonwealth Society Club on Northumberland Avenue, both now closed. The new “quarter” would become a focal point for trade with the commonwealth and a showcase for the cultures of the 5 million-plus British citizens in the commonwealth diaspora.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in