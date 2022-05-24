Consumers are growing cautious.

The CBI distributive trends survey reports an “average” May but has warned of a “weak” outlook amid rising inflation and nervy consumers. Retailers have responded by reigning in investment plans.

The latest Kantar survey of the nation’s shopping baskets has found that food inflation hit 7 per cent over the past four weeks, its highest since May 2009. Aldi and Lidl, with their lower price but restricted choice strategies, were once again the sector’s fastest-growing grocers. Tesco, with its comparatively aggressive price-matching strategy, also did well.