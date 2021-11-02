When the rich nations’ negotiators pledged at the 2009 climate summit in Copenhagen to provide $100bn a year of climate finance to developing countries by 2020, this must have been seen as achievable.

Even after the shock of the global financial crisis, the annual output of the G7 group of rich nations was $31.9 trillion, or more than 300 times the pot of money needed to help poor countries.

But to precisely no one’s surprise, the UK presidency of the Cop26 climate summit, that began in earnest on Monday, admitted last week that new analysis showed the $100bn goal was unlikely to have been met in 2020 and is likely to also fall short in 2021 and 2022.