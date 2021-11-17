Why central banks must now become the saviours of the climate crisis

Analysis: After governments failed to use Cop26 to bring about an ambitious solution to global heating, central banks must use their sway to tackle the issue, writes Phil Thornton

Wednesday 17 November 2021 09:57
comments
<p>The climate pact agreed at Cop26 was dismissed by smaller nations </p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cometh the crisis, cometh the central bank. Each of the major financial shocks of the last two decades has been met with cuts in interest to close to zero and the release of trillions of dollars of quantitative easing (QE).

The sharp impacts of the global financial crisis, the eurozone debacle, the fallout from the Brexit referendum and post-Covid turbulence have all been blunted by monetary policy.

Now the masters of the financial universe will be called upon to become the saviours of the environment as well.

