Why central banks must now become the saviours of the climate crisis

Cometh the crisis, cometh the central bank. Each of the major financial shocks of the last two decades has been met with cuts in interest to close to zero and the release of trillions of dollars of quantitative easing (QE).

The sharp impacts of the global financial crisis, the eurozone debacle, the fallout from the Brexit referendum and post-Covid turbulence have all been blunted by monetary policy.

Now the masters of the financial universe will be called upon to become the saviours of the environment as well.