Among the stars of Cop26 are the senior bankers and financiers. They’ve made it their business to journey to Glasgow and to be seen trying to save the world.

Of course, as well, there is serious networking to be had, possibly even new opportunities to be explored. As one PR man said, the climate change gathering is like “party conference on steroids”. Make that Davos where the World Economic Forum (WEF) holds its annual meeting. It’s the place to go, to have your entourage trailing behind, as you rub shoulders with world leaders and senior figures.

They’ve found a receptive audience. The bankers and investment fund managers have something the politicians and environmentalists lack. Money. Who do you suppose carries more influence: the head of a global bank or the premier of a poor country?