Carmakers and utility firms are failing on net zero, finds post-Cop26 report

The obvious post-Cop26 terrace chant for world leaders? “You’re not very good, you’re not very good, you’re not very, you’re not very, you’re not very good.”

It won’t surprise you to learn that it could easily be directed at the corporate sector, with its expensively produced ESG reports that are basically a mixture of greenwashing and window dressing.

Enter the World Benchmarking Alliance, the CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, and ADEME, the French agency for ecological transition, which have been publishing reports on how companies have been living up to all the gaudy promises about net zero and the commitments to green up that they’ve made. Or that they’ve not made.