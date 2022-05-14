How Britain’s farming ‘crisis’ could impact your weekly shop

UK agriculture is in the midst of a “major crisis” that threatens to push up the price of eggs, milk, meat and a host of other staple products, piling further pressure on cash-strapped families, according to industry experts.

In a grim week for British farming, economists warned that livestock owners may have to cull thousands of cattle this winter because of a shortage of feed.

Soaring energy prices and the war in Ukraine have caused a fivefold spike in fertiliser costs. New data revealed by The Independent showed that fertiliser sales had plunged by at least 35 per cent last month.