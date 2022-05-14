How Britain’s farming ‘crisis’ could impact your weekly shop
Soaring energy bills, plunging fertiliser sales and the risk of a mass cull of animals; UK agriculture faces multiple problems, writes Ben Chapman
UK agriculture is in the midst of a “major crisis” that threatens to push up the price of eggs, milk, meat and a host of other staple products, piling further pressure on cash-strapped families, according to industry experts.
In a grim week for British farming, economists warned that livestock owners may have to cull thousands of cattle this winter because of a shortage of feed.
Soaring energy prices and the war in Ukraine have caused a fivefold spike in fertiliser costs. New data revealed by The Independent showed that fertiliser sales had plunged by at least 35 per cent last month.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies