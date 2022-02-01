Inside Business
Tesco’s latest shake up comes from a position of strength
The group has abandoned its ill-advised attempt to create another Aldi and has launched a shake-up. It has been gaining market share and could add to its advantage, writes James Moore
Changes are afoot at Tesco.
Jack’s, the ill-starred attempt to set up a rival to Aldi and Lidl festooned with union flags, a 1950s feel, and a silly name, has bought the dust.
This morning brought a second announcement: the end of overnight restocking at a number of stores. Several petrol stations will also become pay at the pump only at night time.
