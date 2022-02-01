Inside Business

Tesco’s latest shake up comes from a position of strength

The group has abandoned its ill-advised attempt to create another Aldi and has launched a shake-up. It has been gaining market share and could add to its advantage, writes James Moore

Tuesday 01 February 2022 17:42
Comments
<p>Supermarket giant Tesco has said more than 1,400 staff are at risk of redundancy over changes to overnight working </p>

Supermarket giant Tesco has said more than 1,400 staff are at risk of redundancy over changes to overnight working

(PA Archive)

Changes are afoot at Tesco.

Jack’s, the ill-starred attempt to set up a rival to Aldi and Lidl festooned with union flags, a 1950s feel, and a silly name, has bought the dust.

This morning brought a second announcement: the end of overnight restocking at a number of stores. Several petrol stations will also become pay at the pump only at night time.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in