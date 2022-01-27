Key workers need a pay rise – not just kind awards and possible medals

Tory MP Craig Tracey lobbed Boris Johnson a typically sycophantic softball at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs): would he consider giving all health workers a “national service medal”.

The North Warwickshire MP pointed to the example of the George Eliot Hospital, which is local to him, and has awarded a medal to its staff.

“Yes of course,” said Johnson, who proceeded to waffle on about the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration, which will consider “how we can recognise the courage of frontline workers”.