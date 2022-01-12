Inside Business

Retailers have offered some Christmas cheer – but the real tests are to come

CEOs will now have a chance to earn their money, writes James Moore

Wednesday 12 January 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>JD Sports is one of three big retailers to have enjoyed a bumper Christmas </p>

JD Sports is one of three big retailers to have enjoyed a bumper Christmas

(PA)

After a long cold snap, planet retail does seem to have enjoyed some sunshine over Christmas. At least parts of it.

Next got the ball rolling, reporting balmy sales, and upgrading its profit forecast. But Next regularly outperforms – because it’s a very well-run operation.

However, a shopping basket full of festive trading updates, including missives from Sainsbury’s, JD Sports Fashion, and furniture seller Dunelm, showed it was far from alone.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in