After a long cold snap, planet retail does seem to have enjoyed some sunshine over Christmas. At least parts of it.

Next got the ball rolling, reporting balmy sales, and upgrading its profit forecast. But Next regularly outperforms – because it’s a very well-run operation.

However, a shopping basket full of festive trading updates, including missives from Sainsbury’s, JD Sports Fashion, and furniture seller Dunelm, showed it was far from alone.