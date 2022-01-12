Inside Business
Retailers have offered some Christmas cheer – but the real tests are to come
CEOs will now have a chance to earn their money, writes James Moore
After a long cold snap, planet retail does seem to have enjoyed some sunshine over Christmas. At least parts of it.
Next got the ball rolling, reporting balmy sales, and upgrading its profit forecast. But Next regularly outperforms – because it’s a very well-run operation.
However, a shopping basket full of festive trading updates, including missives from Sainsbury’s, JD Sports Fashion, and furniture seller Dunelm, showed it was far from alone.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies