It’s exam results time for retailers. That time of year when their CEOs queue up with their festive trading statements and endure a facsimile of their student years as they await their grades from a wintry City of London.

Reputations, even careers, are made and broken at this time of year. It doesn’t help that Next is usually at the front of the line – it traditionally gets its trading statement in early. It also usually sets a very high bar for the rest of them.

With a 20 per cent rise in festive sales (compared to 2019’s numbers), £70m added to the full year revenue forecast, and a predicted £20m extra in profits for shareholders to feast upon, it raised the bar again.