Britain should borrow so we can build back better

There are signs that the government’s focus is on meeting budget targets at the expense of long-term investment, says Phil Thornton

Wednesday 16 February 2022 00:49
Comments
<p>The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has some decisions to make </p>

The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has some decisions to make

(PA)

It is only 15 years ago that a financial crisis very nearly brought the world economy to its knees, but some of the central lessons have been forgotten.

Although world leaders had the wherewithal to amass $1 trillion (£740bn today) to inject into the global economy to avert a depression, politicians swiftly rushed to claw back some of the money.

The UK was in the vanguard of this move where the coalition government and then-chancellor George Osborne imposed a programme of austerity with a mission to balance the books via cuts to spending.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in