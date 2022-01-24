We’re conscious that some businesses have changed their sick pay policy with regard to unvaccinated employees in some Covid-19-related absence scenarios. At the John Lewis Partnership we’re not going to make any change of this type,” Andrew Murphy, its executive director of operations, posted on LinkedIn.

The risk with such a missive – whose publication may have been governed by it being issued on a social network focused on business/employment – is obvious. If read wrongly, it could lead to John Lewis being positioned as the anti-vaxxer’s favourite retailer. This is not somewhere the partnership, which stresses that it is pro-vaccine, probably wants to be.

Hence the next paragraph: “We’re hugely supportive of the UK vaccination programme (we give ‘free’ time off to all Partners to get their vaccination and we’ve provided our Bracknell sports hall to the NHS as a vaccination centre since the very start of the jab roll-out, providing 160,000 jabs).”