Culture war against the needy is bad economics as well as flawed politics

The culture war that is engulfing British politics is now threatening to consume economic policymaking. A series of decisions by the government has shown it is keen to take decisions whose impact is more symbolic than fiscal.

As prime minister Boris Johnson has reminded us, our national debt is climbing towards 100 per cent of GDP (or £2.19 trillion in plain English) – the highest for nearly six decades – thanks to the necessary move to borrow more than £407bn to protect businesses, workers and public services from the worst effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson has also said that he will not repeat the mistake of his predecessor David Cameron and embark on an austerity programme of spending cuts, and instead will “level up and unite the country”.