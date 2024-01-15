The global economy is on go slow but can Davos spring a surprise?
It’s easy to be cyncial about the World Economic Forum when virtue signalling and crocodile tears have ruled the roost for years, writes James Moore. But a torpid global economy threatened by a series of dangerous flashpoints around the world may this year concentrate minds. Could self interest save us?
It is terribly easy to be cynical about the annual meeting of the world’s leaders of money and business at the World Economic Forum at Davos.
There will be no shortage of people railing against it – and equally be no shortage of virtue signalling from those in attendance. These are people who like to pretend they care about things even while they are flying on private jets and enjoying the sumptuous hospitality laid on by corporate sponsors.
However, if there were ever a time for the cynics among us to be proven wrong, one hopes it is now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies