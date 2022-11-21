Jump to content

Inside Business

Disney puts Bob Iger in charge once more – but can star exec bring the magic back?

Given its recent history, we shouldn’t be surprised at the company’s boardroom drama, writes James Moore

Monday 21 November 2022 21:30
<p>The prodigal son returns: Bob Iger is back as boss of Disney </p>

The prodigal son returns: Bob Iger is back as boss of Disney

(Invision)

It is the latest twist in your favourite streaming drama: the shock defenestration of the super-company boss and his replacement by the very man who hired him – all over the course of a tumultuous weekend.

Disney staff were informed that Bob Chapek was out and Bob Iger was back in an email on Sunday night. Soaps don’t get much better than this. Netflix must be salivating.

Chapek only recently had his contract renewed. True, boardroom bust-ups aren’t unusual. But this is Disney, one of the world’s biggest and most important companies, not an NFL team with an impatient owner apt to fire his head coach at the drop of a touchdown pass.

