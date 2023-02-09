Jump to content

Inside Business

Disney might be losing subscribers to its streaming service – but investors don’t seem worried

Job cuts, restructuring and reorganisations, with a view to saving billions – CEO Bob Iger is good at firing up his Wall Street audience, writes James Moore

Thursday 09 February 2023 15:09
Comments
<p>Bob Iger is back at the helm of the House of Mouse and keeping shareholders happy </p>

Bob Iger is back at the helm of the House of Mouse and keeping shareholders happy

(Getty/Disney)

In the eyes of Disney shareholders, Bob Iger can appear to do little wrong.

Results for the second quarter, between October and December, show that Disney Plus, the streaming service the company has bet the House (of Mouse) on, lost money and also subscribers, for the first time. But investors don’t seem overly concerned. Iger knows how to play to his audience.

He served up an 8 per cent rise in revenues, which came to $23.5bn (£19.3bn). Profit rose by 11 per cent to $1.3bn. Those numbers were ahead of analysts’ forecasts

