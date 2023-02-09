In the eyes of Disney shareholders, Bob Iger can appear to do little wrong.

Results for the second quarter, between October and December, show that Disney Plus, the streaming service the company has bet the House (of Mouse) on, lost money and also subscribers, for the first time. But investors don’t seem overly concerned. Iger knows how to play to his audience.

He served up an 8 per cent rise in revenues, which came to $23.5bn (£19.3bn). Profit rose by 11 per cent to $1.3bn. Those numbers were ahead of analysts’ forecasts