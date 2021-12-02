The company that gave us the modern pop culture princess – from Snow White to Anna & Elsa – has finally crowned a woman as chair of the board in the form of Susan Arnold. Or rather, as chair of the board. That’s how Disney’s announcement describes the role.

The entertainment giant’s investor relations site is, appropriately enough, currently decorated with a still from Eternals, the Marvel movie which has done better with audiences than it did with critics.

Although it boasts an admirably diverse ensemble cast, it is a female-led film. If you read Disney’s announcement of Arnold’s appointment, you’ll see that its real flaw was not including her alongside Sersi, Sprite, Makkari and Ajak.