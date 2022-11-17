Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pound falls as OBR says economy set to shrink by 2% in long recession

The Office for Budget responsibility has said the recession is set to last ‘just over a year’.

Alastair Jamieson
Thursday 17 November 2022 19:26
<p>After delivering his autumn statement, Jeremy Hunt met pupils at St Jude’s Church of England Primary School in south London</p>

After delivering his autumn statement, Jeremy Hunt met pupils at St Jude’s Church of England Primary School in south London

(PA)

The pound fell sharply on Thursday after Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement revealed a painful era of austerity ahead while the fiscal watchdog forecast Britain’s economy will shrink by 2% over a lengthy recession.

It was the second time in a row that the currency fell against the US dollar after a Budget, losing more than 1% by the end of the day’s trading.

Shares also fell, the FTSE 100 Index 0.7% closing lower at 7301.8, while gilts - UK government bonds, that were at the centre of the recent mini-budget market chaos - edged up slightly in a sign of investor concerns over the economic prospects.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in