Pound falls as OBR says economy set to shrink by 2% in long recession
The Office for Budget responsibility has said the recession is set to last ‘just over a year’.
The pound fell sharply on Thursday after Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement revealed a painful era of austerity ahead while the fiscal watchdog forecast Britain’s economy will shrink by 2% over a lengthy recession.
It was the second time in a row that the currency fell against the US dollar after a Budget, losing more than 1% by the end of the day’s trading.
Shares also fell, the FTSE 100 Index 0.7% closing lower at 7301.8, while gilts - UK government bonds, that were at the centre of the recent mini-budget market chaos - edged up slightly in a sign of investor concerns over the economic prospects.
