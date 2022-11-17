Pound falls as OBR says economy set to shrink by 2% in long recession

The pound fell sharply on Thursday after Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement revealed a painful era of austerity ahead while the fiscal watchdog forecast Britain’s economy will shrink by 2% over a lengthy recession.

It was the second time in a row that the currency fell against the US dollar after a Budget, losing more than 1% by the end of the day’s trading.

Shares also fell, the FTSE 100 Index 0.7% closing lower at 7301.8, while gilts - UK government bonds, that were at the centre of the recent mini-budget market chaos - edged up slightly in a sign of investor concerns over the economic prospects.