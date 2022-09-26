Britain’s journey toward a ban on new petrol cars from 2030 has hit a pothole – and it is an absolute suspension-wrecker.

Electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive for upfront costs and even the top-end models don’t have the range of petrol-powered alternatives.

Of course, they don’t pump carbon dioxide and other noxious gases into the environment, which is a big selling point for those of us concerned about the future of the planet our children are going to have to live on.