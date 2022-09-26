Jump to content

Electric vehicle running costs are closing in on petrol, threatening green car rollout and emissions targets

Charging from the public network attracts four times the VAT rate of home charging. That needs to change, writes James Moore

Monday 26 September 2022 21:30
Comments
Soaring fuel prices mean the per mile cost of running an electric vehicle is catching up with petrol

Soaring fuel prices mean the per mile cost of running an electric vehicle is catching up with petrol

(PA Archive)

Britain’s journey toward a ban on new petrol cars from 2030 has hit a pothole – and it is an absolute suspension-wrecker.

Electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive for upfront costs and even the top-end models don’t have the range of petrol-powered alternatives.

Of course, they don’t pump carbon dioxide and other noxious gases into the environment, which is a big selling point for those of us concerned about the future of the planet our children are going to have to live on.

