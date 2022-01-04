Inside Business
Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted over the Theranos fraud – but Silicon Valley will never learn
Greed, fear and desire are all alive and well in California. Tech entrepreneurs with a good sales pitch will always be able to part fools from their money, writes James Moore
Silicon Valley has done its best to try and disassociate itself from Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos.
It was a healthcare company really, less a tech company. Backers included Rupert Murdoch, the family of Donald Trump’s education secretary Betsy DeVos, the Cox family – owners of Cox Enterprises, a US conglomerate – none of them tech specialists. Those that were, the smart ones, they passed.
But while plenty were left unmoved by Holmes’ pitch – kit that would revolutionise diagnostic testing with just the prick of the finger and create the next Apple in the process – there were plenty in the Valley who said sign me up!
