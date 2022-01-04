Silicon Valley has done its best to try and disassociate itself from Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos.

It was a healthcare company really, less a tech company. Backers included Rupert Murdoch, the family of Donald Trump’s education secretary Betsy DeVos, the Cox family – owners of Cox Enterprises, a US conglomerate – none of them tech specialists. Those that were, the smart ones, they passed.

But while plenty were left unmoved by Holmes’ pitch – kit that would revolutionise diagnostic testing with just the prick of the finger and create the next Apple in the process – there were plenty in the Valley who said sign me up!