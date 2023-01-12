Elon Musk’s losses earn him a place in the record books. Lessons learned? Not a chance
Tesla’s shares have taken a bath and so has Elon Musk’s wealth. But Wall Street continues to indulge petulant tech bros
When it comes to the spectacular decline in Elon Musk’s wealth, there’s enough schadenfreude to fill (nearly) every can of beer at a Downing Street lockdown party hosted by Boris Johnson. His losses have even been certified as a Guinness World Record.
Given the way he carries on, is the joy at his losses in some quarters even shameful?
Forbes has put the decline at $182bn (£150bn) but some commentators think it could be as much as $200bn (£164bn). With billionaires, whose personal affairs are often more complex than those of their companies and many small countries, it’s not all that easy to tell.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies