Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Business

Musk tells Twitter’s blue-tick users to ‘pay up’ – but will he really charge Stephen King?

High-profile users deliver value to the platform, says James Moore – so maybe Musk should pay them instead

Wednesday 02 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The new owner is proposing a fundamental change to Twitter’s business model</p>

The new owner is proposing a fundamental change to Twitter’s business model

(Reuters)

Elon Musk’s plan for Twitter’s blue tick – the symbol denoting verified accounts for journalists, celebrities and high-profile individuals and organisations – has received a big red “X” from many users.

When a $20 (£17) monthly fee for having one was floated by Musk, horror writer Stephen King suggested he’d be off.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” he tweeted.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in