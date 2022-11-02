Inside Business
Musk tells Twitter’s blue-tick users to ‘pay up’ – but will he really charge Stephen King?
High-profile users deliver value to the platform, says James Moore – so maybe Musk should pay them instead
Elon Musk’s plan for Twitter’s blue tick – the symbol denoting verified accounts for journalists, celebrities and high-profile individuals and organisations – has received a big red “X” from many users.
When a $20 (£17) monthly fee for having one was floated by Musk, horror writer Stephen King suggested he’d be off.
“$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” he tweeted.
