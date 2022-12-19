Jump to content

What’s behind Elon Musk’s talk of stepping down at Twitter?

Is there more to Musk’s talk of stepping down at Twitter, as shares in Tesla tumble?

James Moore
Chief Business Commentator
Monday 19 December 2022 18:28
<p>Elon Musk has descended on twitter like a whirlwind. A poll of users he set up said he should step down as CEO. (Alamy/PA)</p>

Please, go. Don’t forget your coat on the way out.

That was the verdict of 57.5 per cent of the roughly 17.5m Twitter users who voted when Elon Musk asked if he should step down as CEO of the platform.

Of course, he’ll still be around as the owner – which should keep journalists happy.

