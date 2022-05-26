Vulnerable elderly people face choosing between “crushing levels of debt” or living in cold homes put themselves at risk of worsening health conditions, as average energy bills look set to surge by more than £800 this winter.

That is the warning from fuel poverty campaigners as figures revealed that single pensioners would be forced to spend more than a fifth of their income after housing costs on gas and electricity.

It comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs the regulator is expecting the energy price cap to increase by a further £830 to £2,800 in October.