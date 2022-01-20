Inside Business
Could a ‘cost-of-living payment’ solve the domestic energy crisis?
There are some merits – but before considering it, Rishi Sunak should first give back the £20 he removed from universal credit, writes James Moore
How can Rishi Sunak solve the domestic energy crisis? In a recent column, I explored some of the options on the table for the chancellor to address soaring domestic bills, which are a major contributor to the cost-of-living crisis.
The Social Market Foundation, a think tank, has now put forward a new one: simply give people a cheque. A cost-of-living payment modelled on America’s stimulus package during the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of the problems the chancellor faces is that none of the alternatives are terribly attractive.
