Could a ‘cost-of-living payment’ solve the domestic energy crisis?

There are some merits – but before considering it, Rishi Sunak should first give back the £20 he removed from universal credit, writes James Moore

Thursday 20 January 2022 21:30
<p>The Social Market Foundation says Rishi Sunak should hand out cash payments to solve energy crisis </p>

How can Rishi Sunak solve the domestic energy crisis? In a recent column, I explored some of the options on the table for the chancellor to address soaring domestic bills, which are a major contributor to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Social Market Foundation, a think tank, has now put forward a new one: simply give people a cheque. A cost-of-living payment modelled on America’s stimulus package during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the problems the chancellor faces is that none of the alternatives are terribly attractive.

