Could a ‘cost-of-living payment’ solve the domestic energy crisis?

How can Rishi Sunak solve the domestic energy crisis? In a recent column, I explored some of the options on the table for the chancellor to address soaring domestic bills, which are a major contributor to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Social Market Foundation, a think tank, has now put forward a new one: simply give people a cheque. A cost-of-living payment modelled on America’s stimulus package during the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the problems the chancellor faces is that none of the alternatives are terribly attractive.