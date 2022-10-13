The government might have refused to embark on a public information campaign to help people cut their energy consumption because Liz Truss thinks that would be the “nanny state” in operation, but others are at least going to give it a go.

Step forward energy regulator Ofgem, which will have to help pick up the pieces in the event of a supply crunch at the worst possible time: when it starts to get bitterly cold outside and people need three duvets to still feel their toes when they go to bed at night.

The regulator is keen to try and head that off by making its own efforts to encourage people to take some of the small, easily achievable steps they can accomplish to reduce energy consumption. It goes without saying that this could also save them a bunch of money, easing the effects of the ongoing cost of living crisis while we’re at it.