Did you think it was just Tory politicians who could come up with spectacularly stupid and insensitive public statements? Ovo Energy has proven otherwise. A link to a blog containing 10 energy-saving tips was sent to customers of SSE, which it now owns, ostensibly to help them keep warm in winter without turning the heating up.

Smart thinking at a time of sky-high bills? Among the tips reportedly in it: open the curtains to warm your home when it’s sunny. But the problem is that in winter it tends to be cold when it’s sunny, and warmer when there are clouds that keep the heat in.

You could also keep your oven open after cooking, just so long as there are no small children and pets around. Maybe eat ginger. Avoid chilli because it makes you sweat. But keep moving. Do a few star jumps. Which will also make you sweat, but hey ho.