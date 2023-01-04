Jeremy Hunt has some bad news for businesses over energy bills – so what now?
Bitter medicine could be sweetened by the launch of a review into a failing market, argues James Moore
Britain’s business community is facing quite the new year hangover.
While Rishi Sunak was attempting to get on the front foot with a big new year speech, his chancellor – Jeremy Hunt – was setting business groups back on their heels with some very bad news.
The £18bn business Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which is coming to an end in March, is to be replaced with something much less generous.
