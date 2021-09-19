The harsh reality for Britain’s poorest citizens this winter is that a resurgent pandemic could be the least of their problems.

Food prices are rising fast, universal credit is slated to fall, and energy prices are about to deliver the coup de grace.

OfGem’s price cap is slated to increase sharply in October for the 15 million customers it protects, the consequence of surging wholesale energy prices. The regulator’s illustrative figures show that a typical customer on a default tariff paying by direct debit can expect to see an annual increase of £139 to £1,277. A typical prepayment customer’s bill will be £153 higher at £1,309.