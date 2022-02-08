The case for a windfall tax on North Sea oil is hard to fault

Another day, another oil company printing money. This time it’s BP, recently described as “a cash machine” by its CEO Bernard Looney.

Those are words I imagine he wishes he could eat. During a growing clamour for a windfall tax on oil companies, you can file them under “unhelpful at best”.

Looney’s cash machine spat out $13bn (£9.6bn) over the last year – which would require a fleet of oil tankers to remove from an ATM if it were delivered in actual notes.