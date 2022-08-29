Too much talk that there’s going to be a recession,” said Britain’s prospective prime minister Liz Truss, just over a week ago now.

She claimed that a “level of ambition” was required to “change the orthodoxy” of the Bank of England, which has been forecasting just such an event. Everyone shout it out loud now: “BRITAIN!”

The CBI this morning offers some more reality pills. It is not at all clear that Truss is interested in taking them, but let’s have a run through anyhow of what the business group has to say.