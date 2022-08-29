Inside Business
The CBI is calling for help for the economy – but will Westminster listen?
The business group publishes its latest services survey today. It does not make for happy reading, writes James Moore
Too much talk that there’s going to be a recession,” said Britain’s prospective prime minister Liz Truss, just over a week ago now.
She claimed that a “level of ambition” was required to “change the orthodoxy” of the Bank of England, which has been forecasting just such an event. Everyone shout it out loud now: “BRITAIN!”
The CBI this morning offers some more reality pills. It is not at all clear that Truss is interested in taking them, but let’s have a run through anyhow of what the business group has to say.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies