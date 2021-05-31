Evictions are coming back. The government should work harder to minimise them

The vexed subject of eviction is rearing its ugly head now the economy is reopening (albeit perhaps more slowly than was at first hoped).

From tomorrow (Tuesday) the moratorium on residential ones in all but the most extreme cases ends. This means court proceedings can be started again, with tenants in arrears potentially facing a four-month notice period before getting turfed out.

The hammer potentially comes down on commercial organisations, meanwhile, at the end of the month when commercial landlords will once again be able to aggressively pursue debtors.