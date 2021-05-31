Inside business

Evictions are coming back. The government should work harder to minimise them

The commercial and residential sectors require different approaches. But possible solutions to both have been tabled that are worthy of consideration, writes James Moore

Monday 31 May 2021 06:30
<p>Bolton town centre: is an eviction crisis set to follow the pandemic? </p>

Bolton town centre: is an eviction crisis set to follow the pandemic?

(Lee McLean/SWNS)

The vexed subject of eviction is rearing its ugly head now the economy is reopening (albeit perhaps more slowly than was at first hoped).

From tomorrow (Tuesday) the moratorium on residential ones in all but the most extreme cases ends. This means court proceedings can be started again, with tenants in arrears potentially facing a four-month notice period before getting turfed out.

The hammer potentially comes down on commercial organisations, meanwhile, at the end of the month when commercial landlords will once again be able to aggressively pursue debtors.

