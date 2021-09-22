The health app letting men take DIY fertility tests

In a time where self-testing has become the peculiar norm, Morten G Ulsted and Emil Andersen’s ExSeed Health beckons a new age for fertility testing.

Not only do their home testing sperm kits tell men the volume, motility and concentration of their sperm within minutes, but it also gives the results directly via their smartphone. All you need to do is produce the “sample”, scan it across to the ExSeed team, and 95 per cent accurate results will be sent back almost immediately. As easy as scanning a pub QR code, ExSeed tells you what the situation is and actionable steps needed to improve it.

In an attempt to “democratise access to healthcare”, says Morten, ExSeed has lowered the price of their test kits compared to private clinics, with packs starting from £74.99 (or roughly £30 per test). “Infertility is defined as a disease by the World Health Organisation. It has tremendous psychological and emotional impacts on a couple. We should start treating it as a disease and actually do something about it,” he urges.